Blues' Carter Hutton: Second straight solid outing

Hutton made 31 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas on Saturday.

That's two straight solid starts from Hutton, who had struggled mightily in his previous couple of outings. And his performance is a significant upgrade over now platoon-mate Jake Allen, whose game has gone in the toilet of late. Hutton could get another start right away based on his solid play.

