Perron picked up two assists in a 6-3 win over Toronto on Saturday.

It was Perron's first multi-point game since Nov. 22. He has struggled to get into an offensive groove since he returned from injury on Dec. 29. He has just four points (one goal, three assists_ in his last 16 games. Perron is pretty much droppable at this point, or benchable if you feel like you wait to find out if this is a trend or just an isolated outburst.