McGing was returned to AHL Springfield on Tuesday.

McGing's demotion comes as the Blues claimed Jonatan Berggren off waivers Tuesday. Given the close proximity between St. Louis and Detroit, it seems likely that Berggren will arrive in time to face the Jets on Wednesday, making McGing's presence on the roster unnecessary. In his three outings with the Blues, the 27-year-old McGing generated one goal, one assist and four shots while averaging 10:52 of ice time.