Hoffman dished out a pair of assists and was plus-3 in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks. He also added two shots and two PIM.

It was the second consecutive two-point performance and third in the last four games for Hoffman, who helped set up goals by Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford during the second period. Hoffman took a while to get going offensively with his new squad, but the 31-year-old has produced 12 points in his last 11 contests (five goals, seven assists).