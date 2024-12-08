Buchnevich notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers on Saturday.

Buchnevich has gotten on the scoresheet in his last five outings, though he missed two games in the middle due to a lower-body injury. He has two goals and three assists in that span. The 29-year-old has looked more comfortable since moving back to the wing after struggling at center. He has 17 points, 51 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 26 appearances in a top-six role this season.