Tarasenko registered three goals and two assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over Buffalo.

Tarasenko headlined the Blues' victory, posting his first hat trick of the season and adding a pair of assists on the powerplay. The 30-year-old winger now has 11 points over his last four games. With his huge game on Thursday, Tarasenko eclipsed the 70-point mark for the fourth time in his career and the first time since the 2016-17 season.