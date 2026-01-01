Dean has been cleared by the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and reassigned to AHL Springfield on Thursday.

Dean had a goal and four points in 11 regular-season appearances with Springfield in 2024-25. He hasn't played yet this season. He was originally selected by Vegas with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, and St. Louis acquired Dean from the Golden Knights on Feb. 26, 2023 in exchange for Ivan Barbashev.