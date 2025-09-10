Dean will miss an indefinite period of time after entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Wednesday.

Dean had a goal and four points in 11 regular-season appearances with AHL Springfield in 2024-25. He'll likely play in the minors once he's available. Dean was selected by Vegas with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, and he was acquired by St. Louis from the Golden Knights on Feb. 26, 2023 in exchange for Ivan Barbashev.