Boris Katchouk: Heads for KHL

Katchouk signed a one-year contract with Traktor Chelyabinsk (KHL) on Thursday, AHL Insider Tony Androckitis reports.

Katchouk saw action in three NHL games for the Lightning last season in which he produced five hits and two blocks while averaging 12:11 of ice time. Selected by Tampa Bay in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft, the 28-year-old winger has logged 179 games across parts of four seasons. At this point, Katchouk looks like a long shot to ever permanently establish himself as an NHL option.