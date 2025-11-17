default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Katchouk was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Monday.

Katchouk spent the last few days with the NHL club and made three appearances, recording no points, five hits and two blocked shots while averaging 12:11 of ice time. However, his return to the minors could mean that Anthony Cirelli (upper body) is getting closer to returning after missing the last four games.

More News