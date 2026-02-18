Wild's Boris Katchouk: Called up by Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Katchouk was recalled from AHL Iowa on Wednesday.
Katchouk was acquired by Minnesota in late December, and he'll join the NHL club for the first time. However, he'll likely head back to the minors after having an opportunity to skate with the Wild during practice before the team resumes play Feb. 26.
