Brendan Brisson: Set to be UFA

Brisson was not tendered a qualifying offer from the Rangers on Monday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Brisson spent the bulk of his time with AHL Hartford in 2025-26, generating 19 goals and 37 points across 66 outings. The 2020 first-round selection (No. 29 overall) also contributed one assist over three games with the Rangers last season. Considering that Brisson was a relatively high draft pick, he should have no problem finding a new team to sign with July 1, even if it's a two-way deal.