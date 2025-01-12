McAvoy produced an assist, two shots on goal, five hits and four blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.

McAvoy set up Oliver Wahlstrom's third-period tally. The helper was McAvoy's fourth over six outings in January and his 10th assist over his last 16 contests. The defenseman is up to 20 points, 86 shots on net, 86 hits, 77 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 45 games this season. While his scoring pace has been lower than in recent years, he remains on the Bruins' top pairing.