McAvoy suffered a right shoulder injury during Team USA's clash against Finland on Thursday. He returned to Boston but began to experience increasing pain, which led to him being diagnosed with an infection as well as a significant AC joint injury. He had a procedure Tuesday and is in the hospital to be treated with IV antibiotics, the Bruins announced Wednesday.
Boston's statement didn't include a timetable for his return, but it seems very unlikely that he'll be ready when the Bruins resume their schedule Saturday versus Anaheim. McAvoy has seven goals, 23 points, 46 PIM, 89 hits and 81 blocks in 50 appearances with Boston in 2024-25. Assuming McAvoy misses games for Boston as a result of this injury, Jordan Oesterle might draw into the lineup.
