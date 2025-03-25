McAvoy (shoulder) returned to practice Tuesday.

Interim head coach Joe Sacco said "It's good for the morale of the team to have him around...He's progressing the way he should be right now. He's not pushing himself any more than he has to. When he's available he'll be in the lineup. When he's ready." This suggests that McAvoy at least has a chance to return prior to the end of the season. The Bruins were six points out of a playoff spot at the start of play Tuesday, so it's unlikely they'll be making the postseason. However, fantasy managers who have McAvoy on injured reserve may want to hold on a little longer to see if he can contribute late in the season.