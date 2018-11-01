Bruins' David Backes: Expected back Saturday

Coach Bruce Cassidy noted Thursday that Backes (upper body) "should be good" to go Saturday against the Predators.

Backes manned the right wing on the Bruins' third line Thursday, and his anticipated return will add some valuable experience and grit to the team's forward corps. The 34-year-old has gone seven games without a point to date, but look for him to provide the team with some needed secondary scoring as the season rolls along.