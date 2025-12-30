Viel was scratched for the 17th time in the last 20 games when he sat out Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flames.

Viel has seen bottom-six minutes when he plays, but he's been in the lineup just once in December. The 28-year-old winger has failed to record a point over 10 outings this season, earning 11 shots on net, 27 hits and 30 PIM. If the Bruins want to mix up their roster, Viel could be a candidate to land on waivers to clear a spot for a call-up from AHL Providence.