Bruins' John Moore: Cleared to play
Moore (upper body) is available for action as the Eastern Conference finals approach.
Moore, who last suited up April 23, has evidently moved past the unspecified upper-body issue that he was dealing with. His availability gains added import considering that Charlie McAvoy could face NHL discipline stemming from a high hit he delivered to Josh Anderson in Monday's series-clinching win over the Blue Jackets.
