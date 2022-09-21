Moore will not be in training camp due to a lingering undisclosed injury, the team announced Wednesday. Additionally, the blueliner was designated for injured reserve according to the team's training camp roster.

Moore was part of the failed Evgenii Dadonov trade last season but was never asked to move to Anaheim as part of his previous trade deal. Over the last two years, the veteran has logged a combined 12 contests in which he notched a meager three assists, 15 assists and 11 blocks. With Moore entering the final year of his contract, this could be the end of his NHL career if he isn't able to recover from this undisclosed injury.