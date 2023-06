Whynot wasn't signed by the Flames before Thursday's deadline, so their NHL negotiating rights with him have expired, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Whynot was selected by Calgary with the No. 89 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, but because he went unsigned, he'll be part of this year's draft as well. The 20-year-old defenseman had three goals and 25 points in 48 contests with QMJHL Halifax in 2022-23.