Struble was scratched for the third game in a row in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Struble played in the first four games of January, racking up 12 hits and six PIM in a third-pairing role while filling in for David Savard while he battled an upper-body injury. Struble could still push Arber Xhekaj for a spot in the lineup, but neither blueliner offers much outside of physicality. For the season, Struble has five points, 53 hits, 25 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 26 appearances.