Struble notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Struble has two helpers over his last four games, as well as a plus-6 rating through nine contests in March. The 23-year-old defenseman remains on the second pairing and doesn't see power-play time, but he's at little risk of losing his place in the lineup since the Canadiens aren't carrying an extra healthy defenseman. Struble is at 10 points through 42 appearances, matching his offensive output from 56 games as a rookie a year ago. He's tacked on 94 hits, 44 blocked shots, 48 PIM and 40 shots on net in 2024-25.