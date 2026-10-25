Struble scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.

This was Struble's first point with the Predators since he was dealt from the Canadiens earlier in October. The 25-year-old defenseman has received a steady spot in the lineup in Nashville, though he could be pushed by another newcomer in Daemon Hunt, who was claimed off waivers Saturday. Struble has one goal, three shots on net, 25 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over six appearances this season.