Struble scored a goal, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Struble earned the first multi-point effort of his career in this contest. The 25-year-old defenseman continues to play regularly ahead of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nicolas Hague. Struble has amassed three goals and an assist over 15 contests with the Predators since he was traded from the Canadiens. He's added six shots on net, 45 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 18 outings this year.