Struble notched an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Struble got on the scoresheet for the first time since Nov. 26 versus Utah. His point drought was just 14 games -- the blueliner has been a frequent scratch and even went on a conditioning loan with AHL Laval. Struble is likely to see steady playing time for as long as Kaiden Guhle (quadriceps) is out. For the season, Struble has six points, 30 shots on net, 64 hits, 29 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 31 appearances.