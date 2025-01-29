Now Playing

Struble was recalled from AHL Laval on Wednesday.

Struble was sent to the AHL for a conditioning assignment Friday, but he'll rejoin the Canadiens ahead of Thursday's home game against the Wild. The 23-year-old was a frequent healthy scratch before being sent down, but he could see an uptick in playing time if Kaiden Guhle (lower body) is forced to miss time.

