Slafkovsky (head) practiced Monday after leaving Saturday's 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh early, Patrick Friolet of RDS reports.

Following Monday's on-ice session, Slafkovsky told reporters he underwent concussion protocol and feels fine, per Canadiens beat reporter Priyanta Emrith. The 20-year-old Slafkovsky should be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup against Calgary. He has one goal, seven assists, 14 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and 31 hits through nine appearances this season. Barring a setback, he will play on the second line and see time on the top power-play unit versus the Flames.