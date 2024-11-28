Slafkovsky scored a goal on one shot, had a power-play assist, recorded one block and dished one hit in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Slafkovsky had a much-needed effort, snapping a 14-game goal-less drought -- just his second goal of the season -- and sending Cole Caufield in on a breakaway with a pretty pass off the boards. Slafkovsky hadn't been on the scoresheet in five games and made some poor decisions recently that prompted shifts on the fourth line in each of the previous two games. The 20-year-old winger was given just 12 shifts and a season-low 11:29 TOI in Tuesday's overtime loss to Utah. However, head coach Martin St. Louis juggled the lines Wednesday, and Slafkovsky was back to getting top-six shifts. He should remain there Saturday, when the Canadiens are on the road against the Rangers.