Boeser has to go through concussion protocol before being cleared to return to the lineup, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet reports Tuesday.

Boeser sustained the injury in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh on a hit from Bryan Rust, who received a three-game suspension Tuesday for an illegal check to the head. Boeser is already on injured reserve, but he is feeling better. However, it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup.