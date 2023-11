DeSmith stopped 30 of 32 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over Montreal.

DeSmith held the Canadiens off the board for the first two periods before allowing a pair of tallies in the third en route to his fourth win in five starts. The veteran netminder has played well while backing up Thatcher Demko in his first season with Vancouver, as he improved to 4-0-1 with an impressive .922 save percentage to open the campaign.