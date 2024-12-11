Pettersson scored a power-play goal on five shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Pettersson helped the Canucks dig out of a two-goal hole, but they still fell in the extra session. This was his third multi-point effort over five games in December, and it snapped a five-game goal drought. The center is up to eight tallies, 26 points (eight on the power play), 53 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and 32 hits through 27 appearances in a top-six role.