Miller notched two assists, including one on the power play, and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Miller made an impact in the second period, setting up goals by Elias Pettersson and Pius Suter as the Canucks erased an early deficit. This was Miller's first multi-point effort since Oct. 28. The 31-year-old center is up to five goals, eight assists, four power-play points, 30 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-2 rating through 14 outings this season. He plays key minutes in all situations and should continue to maintain a high level on offense.