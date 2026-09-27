DeBrusk recorded a goal and two assists in Saturday's 4-3 preseason win over the Kraken.

DeBrusk factored into three of Vancouver's four goals while working alongside Elias Pettersson and Jonathan Lekkerimaki. He picked up the primary assist on Brock Boeser's power-play goal in the first period and another helper on Pettersson's equalizer early in the second. DeBrusk then delivered the game-winner with 1:38 remaining, redirecting Boeser's shot past Joey Daccord on the power play. The 29-year-old winger is slated to open the season in the first line, presumably skating next to Pettersson and Linus Karlsson, ahead of the season opener against Edmonton on Tuesday.