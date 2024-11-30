Hughes collected two helpers Friday in a 4-3 overtime win over Buffalo.
Hughes has racked up one goal and four assists over the last two games. The all-world blueliner had all three Buffalo defenders looking his way in the offensive zone in overtime, and Hughes took advantage by dishing a tap-in to Conor Garland to seal the win. The 25-year-old Hughes has eight multi-point performances this season, and he now leads Vancouver in scoring by four points. Overall, the 2023-24 Norris Trophy winner is up to five goals, 20 assists and a plus-8 rating through 22 games.
More News
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Valiant performance in loss•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Helps out on power play•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Ejected for boarding•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Strikes early in loss•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Posts assist with man advantage•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Puts up power-play helper•