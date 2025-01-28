Hughes logged a pair of assists, including one on the power play, and three shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Hughes has five goals and four assists during his six-game point streak, with three of those outings being multi-point efforts. The 25-year-old defenseman hasn't been overly reliant on the power play in that stretch, earning three points with the man advantage during the streak. He's up to 14 goals, 42 helpers, 133 shots on net and a plus-13 rating over 45 contests this season.