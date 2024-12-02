Hughes distributed a trio of assists Sunday in a 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Hughes had a pair of power-play helpers in the second period, and he notched the secondary assist on Jake DeBrusk's overtime game-winner. Hughes extended his point streak to four games, and he has three consecutive multi-point outings. The 25-year-old is four points behind Cale Makar for the league lead in scoring among blueliners, but Hughes has played in two fewer games. Hughes has compiled five goals, 23 assists, 11 power-play points and a plus-8 rating while averaging 24:52 of ice time per game through 23 contests.