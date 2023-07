Pearson's hand has healed and he is expected to participate at training camp in September, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Pearson underwent two hand surgeries last season, ending the season with five points across just 14 games. The 30-year-old winger will be looking to reestablish himself as a middle-six option for the Canucks. His career high in points in 45 in 69 appearances during the 2019-20 campaign.