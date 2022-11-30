Mantha scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Mantha's pair of points came in the first period. He helped out on an Alex Ovechkin goal and then scored one of his own in a span of 2:43. Prior to Tuesday, Mantha had gone five straight games without a point, so this was likely a relief for him to end the slump. The 28-year-old has six goals, six helpers, 43 shots on net, 25 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 24 contests overall, though he's been confined to a middle-six role and some second-unit power-play time. He hasn't featured much with the man advantage over the last four games amid his slump.