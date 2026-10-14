Mantha produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit.

Facing the franchise he made his NHL debut with back in 2015-16, Mantha helped set up an Evan Rodrigues tally early in the first period to open the scoring, then notched his own midway through the second frame. The points were the first of the season for Mantha, who has become a journeyman since leaving the Wings -- the Devils are his fifth team in the last four seasons. The 32-year-old winger is coming off a career-best 33 goals and 64 points in 81 regular-season contests for Pittsburgh in 2025-26, but his middle-six role in New Jersey and lack of consistent power-play time will make it very difficult to repeat those numbers.