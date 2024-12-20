Lindgren will serve as the starting netminder for Friday's home game against the Hurricanes, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Lindgren and Logan Thompson have alternated starts for most of the season, and that trend will continue Friday. Lindgren snapped a four-game winning streak Monday against the Stars, as he allowed three goals on 24 shots (.875 save percentage). The 31-year-old has had mixed results this season, posting a 9-6-0 record, 2.69 GAA and .899 save percentage, and he'll have his hands full Friday since the Hurricanes rank fourth in the league with 3.61 goals per game to begin the 2024-25 campaign.