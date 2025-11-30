Protas scored twice and added an assist in AHL Hershey's 6-2 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

This was Protas' seventh straight game with at least one goal. He's potted eight goals and six assists during the remarkable streak, which got him out of a four-game slump. Protas is up to 10 goals, nine helpers, 36 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 18 appearances. He looks like the real deal, and he could get a look in the NHL as soon as this year if the Capitals suffer a rough stretch of injuries.