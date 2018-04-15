Beagle (upper body) will play in Game 2 against the Blue jackets on Sunday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The four-game hiatus is over, and the Capitals will have their fourth-line grinder back. From a fantasy perspective, though, it's hard to count on Beagle, who has 22 points through 79 games, while averaging 12:12 of ice time per contest.