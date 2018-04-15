Capitals' Jay Beagle: Ready for action
Beagle (upper body) will play in Game 2 against the Blue jackets on Sunday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The four-game hiatus is over, and the Capitals will have their fourth-line grinder back. From a fantasy perspective, though, it's hard to count on Beagle, who has 22 points through 79 games, while averaging 12:12 of ice time per contest.
More News
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Could return for Game 2•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Effectively ruled out of Game 1•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Takes to ice late in practice•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Skates after practice•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Out for final game of regular season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...