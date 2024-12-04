Thompson made 29 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks on Tuesday.

The Caps were strong in the first and then let their game slide in the second and third frames, leaving Thompson to fend off the better-than-expected Sharks. After the Caps tied the game in the second, the Sharks outshot them 18-6 for the remainder of the game, including 13-4 in the third alone. Thompson, who is 10-1-2 with a 2.52 GAA and a .913 save percentage, has been the strong side of a platoon with Charlie Lindgren (7-5-0, 2.95 GAA and .893 save percentage) and a revelation this season. Expect the two men to continue to split starts going forward, though -- the team will need both men sharp down the stretch to maintain its strong play.