Thompson stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Thompson has gone four straight starts without losing in regulation, going 3-0-1 with a 2.23 GAA and a .910 save percentage in that span. The 27-year-old has been playing well of late, but the Capitals have been splitting starts of late, so it wouldn't be surprising if Charlie Lindgren (8-5-0, 2.80 GAA, .894 save percentage) gets the nod for Thursday's road game against Columbus. However, with four days of rest between games, Thompson could very well make back-to-back starts for the first time since Nov. 9 and Nov. 13.