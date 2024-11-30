Thompson turned aside 20 of 24 shots faced during Friday's 5-4 overtime win at home against the Islanders.

Thompson has a sterling 10-1-1 record in 12 starts splitting the workload with Charlie Lindgren. The 27-year-old has been the more steady of the Capitals netminder duo and it would not be shocking if Thompson carves out a larger share of the starts moving forward, but fantasy managers will have to be patient while Washington sorts out the goaltending workload. Charlie Lindgren is expected to get the call Saturday against the Devils.