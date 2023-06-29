Leonard was selected eighth overall by the Capitals in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Leonard is a versatile and aggressive power winger with an average frame who plays about three inches taller than your standard 5-foot-11 guy. He's not the fastest skater, but he's agile and he's going straight to the net if you give him an inch. Leonard caught the eyes of a lot of scouts with his performance at the U18 Worlds, including that golden goal in OT. And a few even think he's better than USNDTP linemate Will Smith, who went fourth overall to San Jose. We won't go there -- Smith's offensive skills are elite. But Leonard is the kind of hard-nosed second-line winger that NHL coaches adore, and his game smacks of playoff success. The fans in Washington are going to love him, and he'll deliver fantasy value in banger fantasy leagues. Maybe even as soon as 2024-25. He'll be attending Boston College for now.