Wilson posted an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and 11 PIM in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Senators.

Wilson fought Mark Kastelic in the second period and got involved in another dust-up in the third. Through three contests, Wilson's been a regular visitor to the sin bin with 18 PIM. He's added five shots on net and 10 hits, while his assist Wednesday was his first point of the campaign. The winger should continue to see top-six minutes and some power-play time.