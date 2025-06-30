Pare did not receive a qualifying offer from the Maple Leafs on Monday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Pare can sign with a new club when the free-agent market opens Tuesday. The 26-year-old, who was a sixth-round selection by Boston in 2017, notched 12 goals, 14 assists, 43 PIM and a plus-15 rating over 59 appearances with AHL Toronto last season. He has never suited up in an NHL game, so he'll likely be limited to the minors again in 2025-26.