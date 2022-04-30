Carcone scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Friday's 5-4 win over the Predators.

Carcone tied the game at 4-4 at 1:51 of the third period, with his goal completely erasing a four-goal deficit. The 25-year-old found modest success in his first taste of NHL action this season with four tallies, two helpers, 36 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-8 rating in 21 appearances. He often played on the second line, but his physical style is likely better suited to a bottom-six role next season.