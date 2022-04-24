Schmaltz provided an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.
Schmaltz found Janis Moser for the game-tying goal with 4:42 left in regulation. With three assists in his last three games, Schmaltz has bounced back from a three-game slump. The 26-year-old winger has 55 points, 111 shots on net, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 60 contests, mainly playing as a top-six option for the Coyotes.
